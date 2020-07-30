|
Charlie Elphicke: Former Tory MP found guilty of three counts of sexual assault
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
