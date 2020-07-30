Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Elphicke: Former Tory MP found guilty of three counts of sexual assault

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charlie Elphicke Charlie Elphicke British Conservative politician

Charlie Elphicke trial: Jury told to ignore ex-MP's affair

 Charlie Elphicke must not be judged for cheating on his wife or treating her badly, a jury hears.
BBC News

Charlie Elphicke: Former Tory MP accused of groping two women says he was 'besotted' with alleged victim

 Ex-MP for Dover charged with three counts of sexual assault
Independent

Charlie Elphicke: Ex-MP 'besotted' with alleged assault victim

 Charlie Elphicke tells jurors he wanted to start an affair with the parliamentary worker.
BBC News

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors [Video]

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

Tory MP invited 21-year-old intern to 'fool around' with him and asked out member of staff

 'Ongoing' investigation into Rob Roberts' conduct, says Conservative Party, after allegations raised against MP for Delyn
Independent
IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems [Video]

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government [Video]

Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:59Published

Southwark Crown Court Southwark Crown Court

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges [Video]

Former USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges

George Tyndall, a former longtime University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting 21 women, pleaded not guilty Friday to six newly filed felony charges.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:36Published
Naval Academy Midshipman Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [Video]

Naval Academy Midshipman Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

A Naval Academy midshipman was found guilty of sexually violating three female classmates in 2018 and 2019. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment [Video]

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment Former Fox News employees Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu filed the lawsuit on Monday in the Manhattan federal court...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Northern Minerals appoints Mark Tory to chief executive officer role

 Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has appointed long-serving chief financial officer and company secretary Mark Tory as chief executive officer. Acting executive...
Proactive Investors

Cam’ron Trolls Megan Thee Stallion W/ Savage Meme: “Tory Lanez Saw That D**k + Started Shootn”

Cam’ron Trolls Megan Thee Stallion W/ Savage Meme: “Tory Lanez Saw That D**k + Started Shootn” New York rap veteran Cam’ron has way too much free time on his hands these days. The Dipset leader went online to share some pure digital savagery aimed at...
SOHH Also reported by •Billboard.com

Tory Lanez Might Get Deported If Meg Thee Stallion Fans If Something To Say About It

Tory Lanez Might Get Deported If Meg Thee Stallion Fans If Something To Say About It Canadian rapper Tory Lanez might have to watch his back and front. Following a shooting controversy in which he’s alleged to have fired bullets into rap star...
SOHH Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukBillboard.com

Tweets about this