Boris Johnson reprimanded by watchdog for repeatedly misleading parliament on child poverty

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Office for Statistics Regulation says PM's child poverty figures are incorrect
Nicola Sturgeon fifth-most eloquent leader in world, says experts

 Leadership experts praise Scotland's first minister – but criticise Boris Johnson for 'waffling' and 'leaving people confused'
Independent
Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus [Video]

Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we're not out of the woods" as he warnedthe public of a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. During his visit toNorth Yorkshire, Mr Johnson said: "It's absolutely vital as a country that wecontinue to keep our focus and our discipline and that we don't deludeourselves that somehow we're out of the woods or that this is all over,because it isn't all over."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson claims 'massive success' despite England having highest excess death rate in Europe

 PM says virus re-emerging in countries abroad and urges Britons not to 'lose focus'
Independent

Boris Johnson elbow bumps police officer while not wearing mask, breaking social distancing guidelines

 PM urged Britons not to 'lose focus' and to keep observing the guidelines
Independent

