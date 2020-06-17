|
Boris Johnson reprimanded by watchdog for repeatedly misleading parliament on child poverty
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Office for Statistics Regulation says PM's child poverty figures are incorrect
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Nicola Sturgeon fifth-most eloquent leader in world, says expertsLeadership experts praise Scotland's first minister – but criticise Boris Johnson for 'waffling' and 'leaving people confused'
Independent
Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson claims 'massive success' despite England having highest excess death rate in EuropePM says virus re-emerging in countries abroad and urges Britons not to 'lose focus'
Independent
Boris Johnson elbow bumps police officer while not wearing mask, breaking social distancing guidelinesPM urged Britons not to 'lose focus' and to keep observing the guidelines
Independent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this