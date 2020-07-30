|
Jackson Carlaw: Scottish Tory leader resigns after just five months
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Jackson Carlaw, has resigned from his post - claiming he is not "the person best place" to make a case for the nation's place in the United Kingdom.
Jackson Carlaw Scottish Conservative Party politician
Scottish Conservatives Part of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom that operates in Scotland
