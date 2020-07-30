Global  
 

Jackson Carlaw: Scottish Tory leader resigns after just five months

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Jackson Carlaw, has resigned from his post - claiming he is not "the person best place" to make a case for the nation's place in the United Kingdom.
