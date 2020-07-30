|
Quarantine: Which countries could be next on post-travel quarantine lists?
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Countries remaining on quarantine-exempt list including Luxembourg, Belgium, Croatia and more report surge in Covid-19 infections
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Luxembourg (Belgium) Province of Belgium
Croatia Country in Southeast Europe
Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:55Published
Dejan Lovren: Zenit St Petersburg sign Liverpool defenderRussian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for ZenitRussian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this