Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quarantine: Which countries could be next on post-travel quarantine lists?

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Countries remaining on quarantine-exempt list including Luxembourg, Belgium, Croatia and more report surge in Covid-19 infections
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Luxembourg (Belgium) Luxembourg (Belgium) Province of Belgium


Croatia Croatia Country in Southeast Europe

Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move [Video]

Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move

Russian Premier League champions Zenit St Petersburg complete signing of Croatian defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

Dejan Lovren: Zenit St Petersburg sign Liverpool defender

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News

Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for Zenit

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team [Video]

Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team

West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic says he was as proud to be promoted to the Premier League with his current team as he was to manage his national team of Croatia for six years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Countries that could face travel restrictions [Video]

Countries that could face travel restrictions

The government has said it will put more countries on its quarantine list if their infection rates rise.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published
Quarantine measures could be extended to other countries – Transport Secretary [Video]

Quarantine measures could be extended to other countries – Transport Secretary

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he “cannot rule out” that othercountries could be included under the UK’s quarantine measures. Mr Shapps madethe comment to reporters as he returned to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Top 10 Things That Have Gone Viral During the Pandemic [Video]

Top 10 Things That Have Gone Viral During the Pandemic

These things that have gone viral during the pandemic will define 2020. For this list, we’ll be looking at internet trends that have kept us entertained and connected ever since the COVID-19 outbreak..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:22Published

Tweets about this