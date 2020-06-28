Crash at A26 near Newhaven, junction of Avis Road

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Truck hits car at crossing



A truck hits a car while travelling at speed across a junction. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:17 Published on July 2, 2020 Delivery rider jumps red light and hits oncoming car



This is the shocking moment a delivery man rides through a red light before crashing into a car at a junction in central Thailand. Dashcam footage shows the accident between the rider and the silver.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:04 Published on June 28, 2020 Dog recovering from illness works out with homemade gym



This is the shocking moment a delivery man rides through a red light before crashing into a car at a junction in central Thailand. Dash cam footage shows the accident between the rider and the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23 Published on June 28, 2020

Tweets about this