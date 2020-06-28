|
|
|
Crash at A26 near Newhaven, junction of Avis Road
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
THERE has been another collision near the site of a fatal accident yesterday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Truck hits car at crossing
A truck hits a car while travelling at speed across a junction.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:17Published
|
Delivery rider jumps red light and hits oncoming car
This is the shocking moment a delivery man rides through a red light before crashing into a car at a junction in central Thailand.
Dashcam footage shows the accident between the rider and the silver..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:04Published
|
Dog recovering from illness works out with homemade gym
This is the shocking moment a delivery man rides through a red light before crashing into a car at a junction in central Thailand.
Dash cam footage shows the accident between the rider and the..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23Published
Tweets about this
|