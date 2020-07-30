|
Bob Willis Trophy: County cricket returns on Saturday with new red-ball competition
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- County cricket returns on Saturday with the start of the Bob Willis Trophy - a new competition for the shortened season.
