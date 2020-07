ADVERTORIAL: Leicester gets an £80m digital transformation boost from CityFibre Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

CityFibre - one of the UK's largest infrastructure providers - is rolling out a state-of-the-art full fibre broadband network to make Leicester one of the best connected in the country. CityFibre - one of the UK's largest infrastructure providers - is rolling out a state-of-the-art full fibre broadband network to make Leicester one of the best connected in the country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ADVERTORIAL: Derby set for a £540 million boost in CityFibre digital transformation CityFibre has begun work on rolling out full fibre in Derby and the benefits are set to be huge - with 13,000 council tenants the first to benefit

Derby Telegraph 6 hours ago





Tweets about this