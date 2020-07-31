Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People over State Pension age may be eligible to claim Universal Credit

Daily Record Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
People over State Pension age may be eligible to claim Universal CreditThere’s been a sharp rise in Universal Credit claims made by over-50s since lockdown began
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this