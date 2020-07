You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: BSP asks 6 MLAs to vote against Congress l What it means for Gehlot govt



There is a new twist in the Rajasthan crisis involving CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. BSP has now waded into the battle and issued a whip to 6 of its MLAs who had merged with the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:20 Published 4 days ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death count remains paused



The Government said there has been a total of 295,372 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the UK.The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was “pausing” publication of daily death figures.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine



Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this