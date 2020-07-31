Global  
 

Fulham reach play-off final: Aleksandar Mitrovic may be fit for Wembley - Scott Parker

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Fulham hope to be able to call on leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic in their play-off final against Brentford.
News video: Parker disappointed by Fulham display

Parker disappointed by Fulham display 09:35

 Fulham's Scott Parker claimed he was disappointed with the performance from his side in their defeat to Cardiff. However, they have done enough to book a spot at Wembley for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against rivals Brentford.

Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness [Video]

Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness

Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship play-off semi-final secondleg at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, but still reached the final 3-2 onaggregate.

Fulham into play-off final despite Cardiff defeat

 Fulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
BBC News

Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win

 Scott Parker brushes aside Neil Harris' suggestion that Fulham celebrated victory at Cardiff City as if they were already at Wembley.
BBC News

Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview [Video]

Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview

An in-depth look at the Championship play-off final between Brentford andFulham at Wembley, as the west London clubs look to seal promotion to thePremier League.

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales [Video]

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales

Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.

Mikel Arteta gives update on Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta gives update on Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Mesut Ozil has returned to training having missed the last six games but he refused to say whether Arsenal’s highest-earner would feature at Wembley.

Championship play-offs quiz: Test your knowledge of previous finals

 As Brentford meet Fulham in the Championship play-off final, test your knowledge of previous finals from the second tier.
BBC News

Brentford enjoy 'magic' Griffin Park farewell to reach Championship play-off final

 Brentford's play-off semi-final win over Swansea, to end 116 years at Griffin Park, is "magical" for boss Thomas Frank.
BBC News

Brentford beat Swansea to reach Championship play-off final

 Brentford beat Swansea in the final ever game at Griffin Park to reach the Championship play-off final.
BBC News

Brentford one game from Premier League after beating Swansea to reach play-off final

 Brentford beat Swansea in the final ever game at Griffin Park to reach the Championship play-off final.
BBC News

