Fulham reach play-off final: Aleksandar Mitrovic may be fit for Wembley - Scott Parker

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales



Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.

