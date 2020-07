Tearful Pc Harper widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’ Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow has described being in “a lost and endless world” after her husband was killed in the line of duty, a month after their wedding day. 👓 View full article

