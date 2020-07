You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?



The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire. But what restrictions have been imposed and what.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 47 minutes ago Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown



Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 2 hours ago New restrictions 'absolutely necessary'



A new ban on separate households meeting in parts of northern England is "absolutely necessary" according to the Health Secretary. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 11:30 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources UK tightens lockdown in parts of Northern England UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said late on Thursday that the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England will be tightened, owing to an increasing rate of...

Japan Today 13 hours ago



Lockdown tightened in parts of northern England Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why the decision has been taken to tighten restrictions.

BBC News 13 hours ago





Tweets about this