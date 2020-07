You Might Like

Tweets about this macca RT @WestmonsterUK: Tearful Pc Harper widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’. “I will spend every day for the rest… 7 minutes ago Belfast Telegraph Tearful widow of Pc Harper tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’ https://t.co/r5dlh63zXc https://t.co/PGRJdDilEW 15 minutes ago John Henderson RT @itvnews: Tearful Pc Harper widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’ https://t.co/ohgVmDYn5f https://t.co/OZyB9mcFbT 23 minutes ago Jonathan Ashby RT @NewburyToday: Pc Andrew Harper manslaughter: Tearful widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’ #Pcandrewharper http… 46 minutes ago Westmonster Tearful Pc Harper widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’. “I will spend every day for the… https://t.co/7tQhU4R3tE 47 minutes ago Newbury Today Pc Andrew Harper manslaughter: Tearful widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’ #Pcandrewharper https://t.co/kLCQDAjyXG 49 minutes ago ITV News Tearful Pc Harper widow tells court: ‘Life now is bleak, hopeless, irreparable’ https://t.co/ohgVmDYn5f https://t.co/OZyB9mcFbT 1 hour ago