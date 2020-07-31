Lockdown easing postponed as PM ‘squeezes the brake’ to control virus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM postpones lockdown easing in England



Boris Johnson announces lockdown easing is to be postponed and that masks are to be mandatory in all public indoor settings. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 05:48 Published 19 minutes ago Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown



Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 13 hours ago Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit



After months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this