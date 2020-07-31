Lockdown easing postponed as PM ‘squeezes the brake’ to control virus
Friday, 31 July 2020 () A further easing of lockdown across England has been postponed as the Prime Minister warned the country “cannot be complacent” amid a rise in the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.
On 1st August, the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown will come into force in England. It will have major implications for workers, with a number of different types of businesses finally allowed to reopen, and company bosses, who have been told to consider dropping working from home practices...