Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown easing postponed as PM ‘squeezes the brake’ to control virus

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A further easing of lockdown across England has been postponed as the Prime Minister warned the country “cannot be complacent” amid a rise in the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: What is changing on 1st August in England’s latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown

What is changing on 1st August in England’s latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown 01:17

 On 1st August, the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown will come into force in England. It will have major implications for workers, with a number of different types of businesses finally allowed to reopen, and company bosses, who have been told to consider dropping working from home practices...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM postpones lockdown easing in England [Video]

PM postpones lockdown easing in England

Boris Johnson announces lockdown easing is to be postponed and that masks are to be mandatory in all public indoor settings.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:48Published
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit [Video]

Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit

After months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this