Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel Arteta

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang 01:55

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy [Video]

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' - but will he stay at Arsenal?

 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would "cost zillions to replace" and manager Mikel Arteta wants to "build his squad around him" so will he stay?
BBC News

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - Aubameyang double secures victory

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores both goals as Arsenal come from behind against Chelsea to win the Heads Up FA Cup for a record 14th time at a near-empty..
BBC News

Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta [Video]

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published

Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

'We got complacent' - Chelsea boss Lampard frustrated after FA Cup final defeat

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side "can only blame ourselves" after they let an early lead slip to lose the Heads Up FA Cup final 2-1 to Arsenal at..
BBC News

FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate [Video]

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate

The Duke of Cambridge hosted an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on thelawn of Sandringham House to raise the profile of his Heads Up mental healthcampaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing [Video]

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has hosted an outdoor FA Cup final viewing in Sandringham today. He discussed the "Head's Up" campaign, which promotes open discussion about mental health through the vehicle of football, and how plans for the campaign had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:04Published

Arteta: FA Cup win proudest of my career [Video]

Arteta: FA Cup win proudest of my career

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was the proudest moment of his career.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published
'Arsenal FA Cup win would inject optimism' [Video]

'Arsenal FA Cup win would inject optimism'

Sky Sports' Alan Smith thinks lifting the FA Cup would give Arsenal a lift and help Mikel Arteta foster a winning culture at the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published
Arteta: Wenger helping me feel calmer [Video]

Arteta: Wenger helping me feel calmer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to his illustrious predecessor Arsene Wenger ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published

