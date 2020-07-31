PC Andrew Harper's teenage killers jailed as judge says they showed 'no remorse'

Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter



Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were cleared of murder but foundguilty of manslaughter.

