You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wesley Streete found guilty of rape and murder of friend Keeley Bunker



Wesley Streete has been found guilty at Stafford Crown Court of the 2019 rapeand murder of Keeley Bunker. The court heard that Keeley had β€œtrusted” herkiller to walk her home safe, given that they.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Live court updates as Wesley Streete is sentenced for murdering Keeley Bunker Wesley Streete was found guilty of the rape and murder of the 20-year-old whose body was found in Wigginton Park, Tamworth

Tamworth Herald 17 hours ago





Tweets about this