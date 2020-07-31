Celebrity Masterchef winner Riyadh Khalaf feared his dad would honour-kill him for coming out as gay Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Before being crowned Celebrity Masterchef champion, Riyadh Khalaf struggled through some dark times with his sexuality. The Irish-Iraqi TV broadcaster and YouTuber, who emerged victorious in the show‘s final last night, revealed that his coming out at 16 sparked a huge family rift. While his Irish-Catholic mother was... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Internet personality Riyadh Khalaf crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef Riyadh Khalaf has spoken of his pride at winning Celebrity MasterChef, but admitted he will continue to make instant noodles from time to time.

Belfast Telegraph 19 hours ago





Tweets about this