Celebrity Masterchef winner Riyadh Khalaf feared his dad would honour-kill him for coming out as gay

PinkNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Before being crowned Celebrity Masterchef champion, Riyadh Khalaf struggled through some dark times with his sexuality. The Irish-Iraqi TV broadcaster and YouTuber, who emerged victorious in the show‘s final last night, revealed that his coming out at 16 sparked a huge family rift. While his Irish-Catholic mother was...
