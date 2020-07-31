Global  
 

Craig Whittaker: MP defends saying some Muslims not taking covid seriously

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Craig Whittaker is accused of racism by Labour after saying some Muslims are not taking covid seriously.
England lockdown: Tory MP blames ethnic minorities and immigrants for new coronavirus outbreak

 Craig Whittaker says BAME community not taking pandemic serious but critics say claims are 'simply not true'
Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

 KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dashed hopes Friday for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400..
Muslim Eid celebrations not being targeted by household gatherings ban, Matt Hancock says

 Household gatherings banned in some areas while pubs remain open
Indonesian Muslims mask up for Eid [Video]

Indonesian Muslims mask up for Eid

With face masks on and body temperatures checked, hundreds of Muslims streamed into a mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Friday (July 31) to perform morning prayers as the country kicked off the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Eid al-Adha is very different for Australia's Muslims this year

 Australian families and business owners are counting the cost of coronavirus closures during the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha.
