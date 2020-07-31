Global  
 

Devon patient first in UK to catch rare infection off tick bite

Exeter Express and Echo Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Devon patient first in UK to catch rare infection off tick biteThey have been diagnosed with babesiosis, caused by a parasite which infects red blood cells.
