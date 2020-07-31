Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter returns to social media with searing takedown of ‘racist homophobe’ Donald Trump

PinkNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The daughter of Kellyanne Conway, Claudia, has returned to Twitter after being booted off by her parents – and her first act was to troll “homophobic” president Trump. Fifteen-year-old Claudia has more than 148,000 followers on Twitter and 251,000 on TikTok, where she frequently posts in support of LGBT+ rights...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Attacks Trump in her Return to Twitter

Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Attacks Trump in her Return to Twitter 04:01

 Claudia Conway has moved her liberal TikToks to Twitter and is using her new platform to mock her mother’s republican boss, President Trump. 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks [Video]

Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks

[NFA] President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:29Published
Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls [Video]

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid continued calls on social media to boycott the food company over its CEO's effusive..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this