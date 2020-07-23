'Imagine them pulling this at Christmas': Fury and frustration in Bradford at northern lockdown

Hallmark Channel Will Include LGBTQ Stories In Christmas Movies



Holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel are about to get more inclusive. Producers are currently negotiating the inclusion of LGBTQ centered films in the networks annual “Countdown to Christmas”. Producers are also hoping to get the movies included in the channel's “Miracles of Christmas” lineup. The move towards inclusion came after the channel was hit with online criticism aimed at their 40 new Christmas movies. According to HuffPost, none of the 40 movies announced were LGBTQ-inclusive.

