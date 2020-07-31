Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police finally admit that brutal killings of Black trans teenagers almost two decades ago were ‘clearly a hate crime’

PinkNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Police in Washington DC have finally admitted that the killings of two Black trans teenagers almost 20 years ago were “clearly a hate crime”. Ukea Davis, 18, and Stephanie Thomas, 19, were found dead in a car in 2002. Both had been shot at least 10 times. Now, almost two decades on, police in Washington …...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan

Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan 02:24

 The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Aurora police detain black family after mistaking their vehicle as stolen [Video]

Aurora police detain black family after mistaking their vehicle as stolen

Police detained and handcuffed a Black mother and four children after mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle from another state.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:45Published
Escape of prisoners in the Brazilian prison of Ariquemes [Video]

Escape of prisoners in the Brazilian prison of Ariquemes

A video from security cameras shows the moment when approximately 13 detainees attempted to escape from the Ariquemes Prison, in the Brazilian state of Rondônia, in the Jamari Valley region, on Sunday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:40Published
Elyria police investigating death of 46-year-old resident found in Black River [Video]

Elyria police investigating death of 46-year-old resident found in Black River

Elyria police investigating death of 46-year-old resident found in Black River. Video courtesy of Ryan Cantebury.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:19Published

Tweets about this