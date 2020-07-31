Police finally admit that brutal killings of Black trans teenagers almost two decades ago were ‘clearly a hate crime’
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Police in Washington DC have finally admitted that the killings of two Black trans teenagers almost 20 years ago were “clearly a hate crime”. Ukea Davis, 18, and Stephanie Thomas, 19, were found dead in a car in 2002. Both had been shot at least 10 times. Now, almost two decades on, police in Washington …...
The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority...
A video from security cameras shows the moment when approximately 13 detainees attempted to escape from the Ariquemes Prison, in the Brazilian state of Rondônia, in the Jamari Valley region, on Sunday..