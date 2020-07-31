Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter hack: Bognor Regis man one of three charged

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A UK man and two people in Florida have been charged over the hijacking of US Twitter accounts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Man Gets Revenge on Ex With 'Chewbacca Roar Contest'

Man Gets Revenge on Ex With 'Chewbacca Roar Contest' 02:12

 CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA — A man in Australia has taken an act of bizarre revenge on his ex, by asking people to pretend to be Chewbacca. The man tacked 'Chewbacca Roar Contest' posters around town, asking for people to leave a voicemail, 'with your best impersonation', promising the winner...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bognor Regis Bognor Regis Human settlement in England


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida

 Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US state suffering record deaths from an unrelenting..
WorldNews
Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday [Video]

Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday

Hurricane Isaias is just hours away from approaching the southeast coast of Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:30Published

Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleague

 President Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 31 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 31st: Florida residents brace for Hurricane Isiais; Fauci cautiously optimistic on virus vaccine; Republicans,..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea [Video]

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published
Woman Maces San Diego Couple For Not Wearing a Mask [Video]

Woman Maces San Diego Couple For Not Wearing a Mask

SAN DIEGO — A married couple enjoying a picnic in a San Diego park were maced by a woman after she grew angry because they weren't wearing masks. The clip posted to Facebook on July 23, shows the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:22Published
Kid Caught After Falling From 5th Floor [Video]

Kid Caught After Falling From 5th Floor

JIANGSU, CHINA — A local man in China's Jiangsu province has been labeled a hero after he caught a toddler who fell from the fifth floor of an apartment building. Video footage posted to Weibo..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

bluearrayseo

👊 Blue Array 🚀 RT @googlewmc: 📰 Google Search News July is live! 📰 In this segment, @JohnMu gives the latest scoop on... 🌐 Web Stories 📈 Upcoming rankin… 1 minute ago

File_770

File 770 Top 10 Stories for July 2020 https://t.co/sLhHt39Zoc 5 minutes ago

canyonblvd

em 🌱 tpwk ¹ᴰ RT @rainberryniaII: weve had liams show, niall active on twt & posting insta stories, louis’ instagram story & his leaving syco tweets, har… 7 minutes ago

lc_lsc

lcStilleuropeancitizen😁 RT @TheNewEuropean: "We are now at the end of July, we don’t have a trade deal, all we have is a blueprint for a giant lorry park in the mi… 13 minutes ago

ClockworkQuills

Clockwork Quills Three Stories Conjured from Nothing by ShakeSpace (audio) https://t.co/8Jk5D33pny Our third podcast for July is “T… https://t.co/Pb5698qt9s 16 minutes ago

devonlass

Mrs Karen ‘The Mask’ Hoyles 🇪🇺 RT @TheNewEuropean: Have you been paying attention to this week’s European news? Try our quiz https://t.co/Rq9FfmIXFY 18 minutes ago

annophrie

Annophrie RT @EssexPR: See what some in the media are doing, they are pushing a narrative that isn’t there.. It’s really hard as a publican to stay s… 18 minutes ago

goodnightnbri

bri RT @throwbackagb: Nova Wav via Instagram stories 1 year ago today (31st July 2019) https://t.co/n1nBGSk9t8 19 minutes ago