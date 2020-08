Livingston new boy Jack Fitzwater on shackling Anthony Martial and Jack Grealish Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The defender had to move on to kick-start his career and is back playing with some familiar faces at Livi. The defender had to move on to kick-start his career and is back playing with some familiar faces at Livi. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this