Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rangers launch new away strip with new look to be debuted against Aberdeen

Daily Record Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rangers launch new away strip with new look to be debuted against AberdeenThe Ibrox side take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie and they'll have a brand new away kit for the game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: The new Audi Q5 Exterior Design

The new Audi Q5 Exterior Design 02:07

 The strong Q identity characterizes the exterior of the Audi Q5 with its expression of power, robustness and safety. In executing the exterior update, Audi designers further emphasized this look and feel with a series of distinctive details. The octagonal Singleframe is now shallower and appears...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Audi Q5 Design Preview [Video]

The new Audi Q5 Design Preview

The strong Q identity characterizes the exterior of the Audi Q5 with its expression of power, robustness and safety. In executing the exterior update, Audi designers further emphasized this look and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:20Published
Audi Q5 in the light tunnel [Video]

Audi Q5 in the light tunnel

The Audi Q5 has been one of the bestselling SUVs in the premium mid-size segment on European markets for years. And now, Audi has made it even better and even more attractive. The optimized Q5 combines..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:36Published
New renderings of Circa [Video]

New renderings of Circa

We have new renderings of Circa. This is what the new pool, the casino, and the sportsbook will look like. The owner is hosting an event today to celebrate the last beam being installed on the hotel..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Rangers away kit released as Castore unveil strip to be debuted against Aberdeen

Rangers away kit released as Castore unveil strip to be debuted against Aberdeen Steven Gerrard's men will be decked out in the new shirts for their Premiership opener.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

DR_Rangers

Record Rangers Podcast Rangers launch new away strip as Ianis Hagi targets 'new memories' in change look https://t.co/vIbsWsTySs https://t.co/zoLZSVyuGP 25 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record RT @Record_Sport: Rangers launch new away strip as Ianis Hagi targets 'new memories' in change look https://t.co/XsJXRVvi3v https://t.co/n… 25 minutes ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Rangers launch new away strip as Ianis Hagi targets 'new memories' in change look https://t.co/XsJXRVvi3v https://t.co/nsAUXpNUnY 25 minutes ago

Allan72

Allan Gault Rangers' Castore away kit launch date revealed as Gers set to wear strip in first Premiership game at Aberdeen https://t.co/itabuJNlDp 1 week ago