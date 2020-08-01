Rangers launch new away strip with new look to be debuted against Aberdeen

The new Audi Q5 Design Preview



The strong Q identity characterizes the exterior of the Audi Q5 with its expression of power, robustness and safety. In executing the exterior update, Audi designers further emphasized this look and.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:20 Published on July 7, 2020

Audi Q5 in the light tunnel



The Audi Q5 has been one of the bestselling SUVs in the premium mid-size segment on European markets for years. And now, Audi has made it even better and even more attractive. The optimized Q5 combines.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:36 Published on July 6, 2020