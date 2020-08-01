Cuba mourns historian who turned Old Havana into world heritage site Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Eusebio Leal Spengler, who oversaw the transformation of Cuba’s crumbling Old Havana to an immaculately restored colonial tourist attraction, becoming the de-facto mayor of the historic city centre and one of the nation’s most prominent public intellectuals, has died at the age of 77. 👓 View full article

