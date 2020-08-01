Global  
 

Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic manager resigns after three years in charge

BBC News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Paul Cook steps down as manager of Wigan Athletic after three seasons in charge of the Latics.
Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic boss set to step down after administration and relegation

 Manager Paul Cook is poised to leave Wigan Athletic following their relegation to League One, and with the club in administration.
BBC News

Wigan Athletic: Owners should 'never have been allowed to take over' - Sam Morsy

 Wigan's owners should "never have been allowed to take over the club", says club captain Sam Morsy.
BBC News
Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation [Video]

Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation

Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the decision by the owners was “normal”.

BBC News

Rangers sign Leon Balogun after centre-back's Wigan Athletic exit

 Rangers sign Nigeria centre-back Leon Balogun after the 32-year-old leaves Wigan Athletic.
BBC News

Hammond can land Celtic a new Sinclair in "exceptional" ace available at "bargain" fee - opinion

 Celtic have been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe as Nick Hammond plots cut-price raid on the financially-struggling English side.
Football FanCast


