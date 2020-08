Curtis Campher savouring his rapid Irish rise after incredible half-century on ODI debut Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Curtis Campher admitted his elevation to the Ireland side has taken him by storm as he tried to describe his feelings after arguably the most impressive Ireland debut since Ed Joyce 22 years ago. Curtis Campher admitted his elevation to the Ireland side has taken him by storm as he tried to describe his feelings after arguably the most impressive Ireland debut since Ed Joyce 22 years ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this