Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to quit to ‘recover her personal brand’ as her show is investigated for ‘toxic workplace culture’

PinkNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to quit The Ellen DeGeneres Show to “recover her personal brand” amid claims the set is rife with racism, fear and intimidation. WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into the working environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following claims that the set is “dominated...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen

Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen 01:12

 Australian TV host Neil Breen is dishing about his “bizarre” experience interviewing Ellen DeGeneres for Australia's “Today” show in 2013. According to Fox News Breen had several complaints about interviewing Degeneres. Among the complaints employees is that producers often had strict rules...

Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
In a newly released, staff-wide memo, Ellen DeGeneres apologizes following explosive claims of a toxic work environment.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published
This morning, disturbing new allegations rocking the Ellen Show. Just hours after Ellen Degeneres apologizes over accusations that her show created a toxic work environment.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:40Published

Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Staff Following Allegations of Toxic Work Culture: ‘I Take Responsibility’

Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Staff Following Allegations of Toxic Work Culture: ‘I Take Responsibility’ Ellen DeGeneres has apologized to staff following allegations of racism and other toxic and discriminatory actions at the hands of producers of her show, which...
Ellen DeGeneres staff are ‘loving’ the show’s alleged ‘toxic and racist’ workplace culture being exposed

 Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think. At least that’s what countless of her former and current employees are claiming amid reports of a “toxic”...
Brad Garrett on Ellen DeGeneres: It's 'Common Knowledge' That She's Treated People 'Horribly'

 Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett is speaking out amid the allegations surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and the “toxic” work culture at her talk show. A...
