Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seven migrants found in lorry at Plymouth docks arrested in UK

BBC News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
They were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after a lorry arrived from France.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Plymouth Plymouth City and unitary authority in England

Shock sale leaves couple without wedding venue

 Kirstie Wood and her fiancé are "devastated" by the sale of the Moorland Garden Hotel in Plymouth.
BBC News
Campaigners fight to erect statue of dropped black player [Video]

Campaigners fight to erect statue of dropped black player

A fundraising campaign has been launched to erect a statue of footballer, Jack Leslie, who was chosen to play for England in 1925 but was dropped when selectors discovered he was black. Sir John Hawkins Square in Plymouth is also set to be renamed in his honour. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

Tweets about this

CathyHaglington

Cathy Haglington RT @BBCSpotlight: Shock sale of Moorland Garden Hotel leaves couple without wedding venue... https://t.co/Khs7aI8ofN https://t.co/uau1WF3sm4 2 days ago

MayaGracePrints

Weddings Shock sale leaves couple without wedding venue https://t.co/kBSvElOzRN 4 days ago

jsdarby1

@shardeloes Shock sale leaves couple without wedding venue. Whatever the sale "loss", the deposits should still be returned by… https://t.co/mIvavJBQu5 4 days ago

tompalmerjourno

Tom Palmer Shock sale leaves couple without wedding venue https://t.co/BnhzMSviEY 4 days ago

BBCSpotlight

Spotlight Shock sale of Moorland Garden Hotel leaves couple without wedding venue... https://t.co/Khs7aI8ofN https://t.co/uau1WF3sm4 4 days ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Shock sale leaves couple without wedding venue https://t.co/G5qiThkDcn 4 days ago