Seven migrants found in lorry at Plymouth docks arrested in UK

Campaigners fight to erect statue of dropped black player



A fundraising campaign has been launched to erect a statue of footballer, Jack Leslie, who was chosen to play for England in 1925 but was dropped when selectors discovered he was black. Sir John Hawkins Square in Plymouth is also set to be renamed in his honour. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

