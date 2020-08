Altrincham & Weymouth promoted to National League Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Dorset -- Altrincham and Weymouth clinch returns to the National League by winning their respective North and South promotion finals. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this WSNLSOCCER Weymouth FC & Altrincham FC Promoted 2 the Vanarama National League Weymouth FC were spot on with a 3-0 Shoot O… https://t.co/O3gQc5Iza5 19 minutes ago Liam Altrincham and Weymouth promoted to the National League 59 minutes ago