Unite chief Len McCluskey fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The chief of Labour’s biggest union backer said his organisation would “no doubt” review its financial support in the wake of the decision to offer payouts to whistleblowers who accused the party of failing to tackle anti-Semitism. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this