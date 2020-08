Beating Rangers at Ibrox shows we can upset Celtic, says Hamilton star Smith Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Hamilton caused a shock the last time they visited Glasgow, now they hope to spoil Celtic's flag day in the East End Hamilton caused a shock the last time they visited Glasgow, now they hope to spoil Celtic's flag day in the East End 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this