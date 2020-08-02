Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unite chief Len McCluskey fires warni...

Express and Star Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn said there was ‘no question’ Unite’s donations to Labour would be reviewed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gemac91138162

Gemac Unite chief fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout https://t.co/wNtkl9JrQu via @NewsNowUK Very hard… https://t.co/zj4NSdtPL7 2 hours ago

JoyMillward

Joy Millward RT @EvaSilver15: Len McCluskey, an ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, said the payouts were 'an abuse of members’ money'. https://t.co/Ku… 2 hours ago

brexit_blue

Gordon RT @davidericstan: Unite chief Len McCluskey fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout https://t.co/hy4IR2HbQn In this list. Unit… 2 hours ago

ingridmileyRTE

Ingrid Miley RT @ITVNewsPolitics: Unite chief Len McCluskey fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout https://t.co/W4q2KEG0oN https://t.co/Tgo… 2 hours ago

EvaSilver15

Eva Silver Len McCluskey, an ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, said the payouts were 'an abuse of members’ money'. https://t.co/KuaFp1ESru 2 hours ago

ITVNewsPolitics

ITV News Politics Unite chief Len McCluskey fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout https://t.co/W4q2KEG0oN https://t.co/Tgoo4R0cr7 2 hours ago

davidericstan

David Stanley Unite chief Len McCluskey fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout https://t.co/hy4IR2HbQn In this list.… https://t.co/gWjZWhXClq 4 hours ago

CharityParkerso

Charity Parkerson RT @pirateirwin: McCluskey fires warning shot over Labour anti-Semitism payout https://t.co/60nBFcmYMF - 'Mr McCluskey, an ally of former l… 6 hours ago