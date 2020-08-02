Global  
 

No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for 17th day but 31 new cases confirmed

Daily Record Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for 17th day but 31 new cases confirmedThe total number of positive cases is now 18,676, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.
