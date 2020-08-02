Over 50s could be told to 'shield at home' to prevent second lockdown

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’
Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is..
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'
India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the..
Sandwell traders fear local lockdown
Market traders in the West Midlands say business was already tough before coronavirus - and now they fear for a a second wave.