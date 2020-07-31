|
Coronavirus: 'Major incident' declared in Greater Manchester as infection rates rise
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
City mayor calls on government to reimpose shielding advice across region
Greater Manchester County of England
Coronavirus: Major incident declared in Greater ManchesterIt follows a recent rise in coronavirus cases but the city council says people should not be alarmed
Andy Burnham calls for 'better handling' of future restrictions imposed to tackle coronavirus
Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?
Coronavirus: What led to new lockdown restrictions across the north of England?New rules ban separate households from gathering in homes, gardens and pubs across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and east Lancashire
