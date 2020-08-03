John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83

Cancer patients 'forced to chose between finances and employment' - charity



Some cancer patients face a “cliff edge” of choosing between their health andfinances as the shielding programme draws to a close, a charity has warned.Macmillan Cancer Support said that the shielding programme, whereby peopleclassed as clinically extremely vulnerable to the risks of Covid-19 have beenasked to take extra measures to protect themselves, has been a “vitallifeline”. But the programme, which will be “paused” from August 1 in England,Scotland, Northern Ireland, and on August 16 in Wales, will see many peopleforced to return to work. A survey conducted by Macmillan Cancer Support, andshared with the PA news agency, found that many cancer patients were fearfulof returning to workplaces, with 42% saying they feel it is currently unsafefor them to work outside of their home.

