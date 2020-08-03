Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says it will take ‘longer than everyone thinks’ for a gay footballer to come out
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has said that gay players are facing a barrier preventing them from coming out. The retired football chief, who managed Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona during his time in the sport, told Dutch news outlet Gaykrant that he believes there are gay players,...
Alexis Sanchez is set to a sign a permanent deal with Inter Milan, ending hisunhappy spell with Manchester United. Here, we look at the Chilean's career inEngland of mostly highs at Arsenal and lows at..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published