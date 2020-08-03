Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says it will take ‘longer than everyone thinks’ for a gay footballer to come out

PinkNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has said that gay players are facing a barrier preventing them from coming out. The retired football chief, who managed Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona during his time in the sport, told Dutch news outlet Gaykrant that he believes there are gay players,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview 01:17

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career [Video]

The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career

Alexis Sanchez is set to a sign a permanent deal with Inter Milan, ending hisunhappy spell with Manchester United. Here, we look at the Chilean's career inEngland of mostly highs at Arsenal and lows at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
How Teams Can Compete With Liverpool Next Season! #SundayVibes [Video]

How Teams Can Compete With Liverpool Next Season! #SundayVibes

Should Manchester United go all out for Jadon Sancho and go toe to toe with Arsenal for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey as they prepare for life back in the Champions League? Are Manchester City..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 38:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Louis van Gaal issues astonishing homosexuality claim that ‘few players are gay’

Louis van Gaal issues astonishing homosexuality claim that ‘few players are gay’ Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has claimed there are ‘not many’ homosexual players in the professional game, saying the ‘pressure for a gay...
Daily Star


Tweets about this