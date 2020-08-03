Global  
 

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund set deal deadline for Man Utd target

BBC News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund set 10 August deadline for Man Utd target Sancho deal

BBC News
Jadon Sancho


Manchester United F.C.

