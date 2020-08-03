Global  
 

More restrictions announced in Australia’s Victoria state

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 3 August 2020
Victoria state, Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, has announced that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
News video: Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown

Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown 02:55

 Sweeping new coronavirus restrictions were imposed from Sunday night, after a disaster was declared in the virus-hit Australian state.View on euronews

