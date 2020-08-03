Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harrogate Town promotion a 'superb lift' after lockdown

BBC News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Harrogate Town's promotion to the English Football League will boost the local economy, it is hoped.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harrogate Town A.F.C. Harrogate Town A.F.C. Association football club in Harrogate, England


English Football League English Football League League competition featuring professional association football clubs from England and Wales

Harrogate beat Notts County to win promotion to League Two

 Harrogate will play in the English Football League for the first time after beating Notts County in the National League promotion final.
BBC News

English clubs may have to play full 2020-21 season before reduced crowds, says government adviser

 Football clubs in England may have to play the entire 2020-21 football season in front of reduced capacity crowds, a senior government adviser says.
BBC News
Mexican football league resumes with no spectators amid pandemic [Video]

Mexican football league resumes with no spectators amid pandemic

Why Football league is kicking off in Mexico despite coronavirus fears.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published
New Premier League season to return from September 12 [Video]

New Premier League season to return from September 12

The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on that date, but the PA newsagency understands the full domestic calendar is not expected to be confirmeduntil the third week of August.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday [Video]

Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday

One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Entire 2020-21 English football season could be played in reduced capacity stadiums

 Football clubs in England may have to play the entire 2020-21 football season in front of reduced capacity crowds, a senior government adviser says.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this