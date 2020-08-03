Harrogate Town promotion a 'superb lift' after lockdown

New Premier League season to return from September 12



The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on that date, but the PA newsagency understands the full domestic calendar is not expected to be confirmeduntil the third week of August.

