Coronavirus plans could include sealing off towns by closing transport networks Monday, 3 August 2020

Government has responded to shock over reports of a possible London lockdown restricting travel beyond the M25, saying localised restrictions on movement are "a potential action we could take". Government has responded to shock over reports of a possible London lockdown restricting travel beyond the M25, saying localised restrictions on movement are "a potential action we could take". 👓 View full article

