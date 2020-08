steve eckhart RT @DailyMailUK: Hays Travel is to axe 878 jobs after Spain quarantine 'triggered hundreds of thousands of holiday cancellations' https://t… 24 seconds ago Steve Hawkes RT @GroomB: Hays Travel, which rescued 555 Thomas Cook shops and more than 2,000 jobs, is cutting up to 878 jobs, a fifth of its workforce.… 1 minute ago steve eckhart Hays Travel is to axe 878 jobs after Spain quarantine 'triggered holiday cancellations' https://t.co/rWPYlUJvmS 1 minute ago Cameron Asquith RT @browndave54: Coronavirus: Hays Travel to cut up to 878 jobs https://t.co/BpPiTdV6kU what a shame after they took all them people on fro… 2 minutes ago Tim Thomas 🍻πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡ΊπŸ”Ά RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Hays Travel to cut 878 jobs after travel to Spain banned https://t.co/l16XHnrqE9 2 minutes ago LBC News Hays Travel is cutting up to 878 jobs out of a total workforce of 4,500 people, the firm announced https://t.co/jdkmVn5k5s 3 minutes ago Malvern Local Hays Travel to cut 878 jobs as Covid-19 hits holiday firms https://t.co/ZobiIiMnEJ 3 minutes ago Chewy RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Hays Travel to cut up to 878 jobs https://t.co/DS2TRbK7Ng 3 minutes ago