Hundreds of jobs to go at Hays Travel as firm blames quarantine Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Hays Travel, which has stores on Victoria Street in Grimsby and High Street in Scunthorpe, has announced it is cutting up to 878 jobs out of a total workforce of 4,500. Hays Travel, which has stores on Victoria Street in Grimsby and High Street in Scunthorpe, has announced it is cutting up to 878 jobs out of a total workforce of 4,500. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Hays Travel to cut hundreds of jobs The firm says new travel restrictions have triggered hundreds of thousands of holiday cancellations.

BBC News 53 minutes ago





Tweets about this