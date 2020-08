You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave



London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he fears the Goverment's 'mixed messages' willlead to a second wave of coronavirus infections across the UK. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Australia pub cluster adds to second-wave fears



A growing coronavirus cluster at a pub in Australia is stoking fears of a second wave in the country. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago European stocks sink on second wave fears



European shares sank Wednesday as infections soared in some U.S. states and second-wave fears rose globally. Julian Satterthwaite reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published on June 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources European Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as investors weigh hopes for more stimulus against fears of a second and even a third wave of...

RTTNews 1 week ago





Tweets about this