New Genoa bridge inaugurated despite boycott by victims’ families Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Italy’s president has inaugurated a replacement bridge in Genoa despite the event being boycotted by families of 43 people killed when part of the original structure collapsed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Truck convoy tests new Genoa bridge



Static testing of Genoa's new bridge began on Sunday with trucks driving back and forth on the structure. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this