Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Brighton graduates devise bullet-like Covid-19 hand gel gizmo
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Brighton graduates devise bullet-like Covid-19 hand gel gizmo
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 (
3 days ago
)
A PAIR of Brighton graduates have designed an innovative hand sanitising gadget.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Beirut
Donald Trump
TikTok
National Rifle Association
Lebanon
Coronavirus disease 2019
Microsoft
Google
Republican Party
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hiroshima
Jobless Claims
Macron
The NRA
Mariah Carey
WORTH WATCHING
Macron visits Beirut in aftermath of devastating blast
Trump backtracks on claim that Beirut explosion was attack
Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels
Beirut blast pushes economy to edge as many remain missing