1,100 jobs at risk as Pizza Express eyes around 67 restaurant closures Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with up to 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up its finances. 👓 View full article



